LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election Day is just a week away, and 2020 is seeing unprecedented voter turnout during unprecedented times. But when it comes to winners on Nov. 3, Kentuckiana officials expect it to follow precedent.
In the Bluegrass State, clerks can begin processing now but can't start calculating totals just yet. Ghibaudy said they've been encouraging people to get their absentee ballots in early.
"Here in Kentucky I think, overall, you will have a good sense of it," Jefferson County Board of Elections spokesperson Nore Ghibaudy said. "We have less than 45,000 left to go out of the 175,000 requested, so that's pretty good. That means you'll see a great number of those back in as well as the tabulation of some of those for election night reporting."
That doesn't mean early results before Election Day, but it could mean a more solid answer on election night as opposed to what happened in the June primary. Many results were delayed, including the race between Amy McGrath and Charles Booker, because of the number of absentee ballots that were cast. Ghibaudy doesn't expect that this time.
"What makes it nice about this is we had a lot longer time to tabulate the ballots, because it was a deadline for us to quit sending them out," he said. "So that was one difference. So that gave us an opportunity to get more numbers in before the actually counting that would happen Nov. 3."
Across the river in Indiana, Harrison County Clerk Sherry Brown can't do much but wait until Election Day.
"The rules here are we cannot start opening the early votes until 6 a.m. Election Day," she said.
That means, for now, the record number of ballots cast via mail and early voting are under lock and key in a giant vault.
"It is busting at the seams right now it's so full," Brown said.
Even though she and her team can't start counting until then, she still expects solid answers for voters.
"We will have election results election night," she said.
While results should be available on Nov. 3, in Louisville the vote won't be certified until Nov. 10.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.