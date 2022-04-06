LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials in Kentucky and Indiana are making plans to use massive payouts from a historic opioid settlement to provide treat current drug addicts and prevent others from becoming hooked.
Over 47.1 million pain pills flowed through Floyd County over the past six years. That's about 92 pills per person, per year, causing countless overdoses and heartbreak for victims' families. As a result, four major opioid distributors have been ordered to pay Kentucky and Indiana nearly $1 billion to help fight what's become a national crisis.
Under a new nationwide settlement, Cardinal Health, McKesson, Amerisource Bergen and Johnson & Johnson will pay Kentucky $483 million and Indiana $507 million. The money will be split evenly between state and local government and used to aid programs to fight the crisis.
Floyd County is now joining other counties that are opting in to use the settlement funding to make sure these numbers go back down for good.
In Clark County, Indiana, money from the settlement will be earmarked for job opportunities, transitional housing, transportation, and other treatment options for opioid addicts, according to Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel.
"I think you'll see all those areas being addressed," Yazel said. "If someone goes through recovery, they go through hell and back in a recovery situation. Then if they go right back to an unstable living situation, you might go right back to square one again and all that hard work is for naught."
The settlement reached with opioid companies in February means nearly a billion dollars is up for grabs between Kentucky and Indiana.
For counties that opt in, funds will be split evenly between state and local governments to aid recovery efforts.
"This type of funding will also be helpful in that it's a little more up to your discretion in what substance do I need to discuss and be focused on," said Casey Nesmith with Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services.
Our Place in New Albany has already received $50,000 in American Rescue Plan funding from the city, but Nesmith says the previous grant had to be used for treatment programs. He's hoping more can be done this time around for things like prevention and education.
"The saying kind of goes an ounce of prevention, a pound of cure," Nesmith said.
Yazel agreed, saying the focus needs to be on all sources of addiction from heroin to fentanyl to methamphetamine, which "is huge in our area now."
"We need to think long-term picture, sustainable programs and flexible programs," Yazel said. "We want to take the programs that are working and bolster them, and make sure they're sustainable long into the future as things move forward, then also coming up with new programing and addressing problem areas that are hard to fund."
Yazel says it's important to reach the root causes of addiction, such as behavioral health issues and childhood trauma, in order to stop addictive behaviors at the source.
Counties have until July to opt in, and should start to see the first wave of funding over the next few months.
In Kentucky, state leaders said the state is receiving the full funding due to the passing of House Bill 427 in 2021. Under the settlement, the state will be allocated the funds over a period of 18 months.
