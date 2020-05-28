LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentuckiana Pride Festival is going virtual this year. Online events through "Proud at Home" will take place throughout June.
About 35,000 people typically come together in Louisville to celebrate in person, but plans have changed due to the pandemic.
"We were ready to announce our entertainment and all that, and then all of the sudden, it came to a screeching halt," said Allen Hatchell, president of the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation. "We're taking an approach to continue to celebrate throughout the month of June. We're just going virtual."
The foundation announced the changes Thursday, before Pride Month begins next week. The Kentuckiana Pride Facebook page will host events including Drag Queen Story Time for children and families. For adults, weekly online happy hours will feature local bartenders crafting make-at-home cocktails.
A virtual Pride Parade will take place on the festival's originally scheduled weekend of June 20. Louisville will join a global event the following week.
While holding big events in the age of COVID-19 forces everyone to be creative, organizers are hopeful that an in-person event can take place later this year.
"The LGBTQ community is no stranger to having to overcome adversity and challenges like this," said Hatchell. "We've done it through several different periods of time throughout history, and we'll do it again."
This year is the Kentuckiana Pride Festival's 20th anniversary.
