LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The 2019 Kentuckiana Pride Festival kicks off tonight with the annual Pride Parade.
The parade begins at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the corner of Campbell and Market Streets. It goes west on Market, north on Preston and finishes at the Big Four Lawn.
Parade organizers are expecting the biggest parade yet with over 100 entries and 5,000 people signed up to walk in the parade. Parade Grand Marshal is Play Louisville and it's owners: Joe Brown, Micah McGowan, Chris Galla, and Todd Roman.
Concerts will take place Friday and Saturday at the Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park.
The concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday. The live music will continue untill 11:00 p.m. each night.
