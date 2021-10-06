LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentuckiana Pride Festival is happening this weekend.
The Kentuckiana Pride Foundation's festival will be held Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.
Organizers are inviting the public to grab a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy some live music from Neon Trees, DJ Spinderella, Todrick Hall and more.
There will also be more than a dozen local food trucks available.
The festival kicks off with a parade at 7 p.m. Friday through downtown Louisville, NuLu and East Market Street.
Tickets to the festival can be purchased by clicking here. Weekend passes start at $10.
All attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the first day of the festival. Masks are also being encouraged for both days of the festival, including the parade.
For more information about the festival, click here.
