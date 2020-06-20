LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentuckians celebrated Pride Month a little different this June due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kentuckiana Pride Festival, which is typically held in June at Waterfront Park, was postponed this year due to coronavirus concerns — but that didn't stop the celebration completely.
On Saturday evening, a group of people drove around downtown, NuLu and through the Highlands on a pride float.
"This is Kentuckiana Pride's 20th anniversary this year, so it took several of us about four days of work to get this together," an organizer with Kentuckiana Pride said.
Organizers hope to hold some type of celebration this fall.
