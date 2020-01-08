LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after Iran launched missiles at a military base in Iraq where American troops are stationed, President Donald Trump announced he would not retaliate militarily.
While the strike did not hurt or kill any troops, U.S. forces in the region remained on high alert. In a speech from the White House Wednesday, Trump said "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing from the world."
The president also pledged to add his "maximum pressure" campaign of unspecified economic sanctions, according to The Associated Press.
"The United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime," Trump said. "These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior."
Leaders from Kentucky and Indiana weighed in on the speech, many in support of the president.
"As a super power, we have the capacity to exercise restraint and to respond at a time and place of our choosing if need be," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday.
"I believe the president wants to avoid conflict or needless loss of life, but is rightly prepared to protect American lives and interests and I hope Iran's leaders do not miscalculate by questioning our collective will and launching further attacks."
After the president's speech, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul tweeted "I am pleased that President Trump has pulled back and taken the preferred path of no further military action. I believe any further decisions on military action require a full debate and Congressional authority."
The Iranian strike at military bases in Iraq came just days after the U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed the top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said he's glad President Trump reached out to allies to be more involved.
"(He) also mentioned China and Russia to get involved, so I think it was handled perfectly and I think the fact that he did what he did to begin with, when you look a the four instances, not the mention the years of havoc and death that Soleimani was responsible," Braun said. "I think it did what Obama didn't do in eight years prior where it set the stage to get them to be bold, to push the envelope. I think we're in a good place where we are now."
Paul echoed Braun's statement on Twitter, saying "I'm also pleased that he is engaging our allies to push Iran for a new, better deal. We should all work together toward peace and prosperity, to avoid war, and for our troops to come home from the Middle East."
Paul also said he spoke with the president Wednesday, and said neither wants another ground war.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the overnight strikes were not necessarily the totality of Iran's response to the U.S. airstrike, rather "a slap."
"These military actions are not sufficient ... What is important is that the corrupt presence of America in this region comes to an end," Khamenei said.
The Associated Press reports Iraq's Parliament voted to expel U.S. troops from Iraq, though Trump said they would not be leaving.
