Kentuckiana restaurants teaming up to provide free meals every day for federal workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Kentuckiana restaurants are banding together to support local federal workers affected by the government shutdown. The restaurants are rotating to provide free food for every meal of the day.
The Facebook group is called We Are All Family in Kentucky. It has a link to a Google document that shows what every restaurant is providing and at what time of day. So far, restaurants in Louisville, Lexington, New Albany and Jeffersonville are participating.
One of the restaurants offering free lunch and dinner is 610 Magnolia in Louisville.
“We’ve talked to people that they’re down to one meal a day,” said Liz Miller, the general manager at 610 Magnolia. “And we don’t want that. No one should have to go through that.”
The federal government has been shut down for more than a month. Families of federal workers are having to make tough financial decisions, but the local restaurant owners and chefs wanted to make sure no one has to choose between paying a bill and putting food on the table.
“We were like, we have to do something,” Miller said. “We’re in the hospitality business, we know how to feed, let’s do that. And that’s great about the Louisville community is that everyone looks out for each other.”
If you are a federal worker, make sure to bring your federal identification when picking up your meals. And you are not limited to one meal. You can request meals for every member of your immediate family. Click here to see the list of meals being offered this week.
And more restaurants are encouraged to participate. If you would like to provide meals, restaurant owners and chefs can add to the Google document what they will be offering. You can find a direct link to that Google document by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.