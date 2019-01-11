LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana road crews have been busy prepping for the first snow event of 2019, and it has been quite some time since the area has seen snow-covered roads.
“We are well prepared for whatever we have to deal with tonight,” Louisville Metro Public Works Spokesman Harold Adams said.
Officials on both sides of the river say they've been prepping the past couple days for the snowfall.
“We began responding to this event last night actually, putting down brine throughout the city so that whatever falls tonight will not stick as much as it otherwise would have,” Adams said.
Metro Louisville officials held a news conference Friday afternoon talking about its snow removal plans. They said 133 members of the snow team reported to work at 10 p.m. They came in to load their trucks with salt to work through the night, clearing Louisville's roads.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has also been busy pre-treating roads with brine. Its crews report in at midnight, but salting and plowing doesn't start until snow begins accumulating and sticking to the highway.
“We can't clear every single inch of pavement all at one time,” KYTC spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said.
KYTC has thousands of miles of state roads to clear, and as workers do their jobs, they're asking drivers to their own part.
“(Don't tailgate) on the snowplow trucks," Clifford said. "They’re driving slower for a reason, because they want to get a good spread of the salt distribution onto the roadway."
The Indiana Department of Transportation is also taking this storm seriously. Crews had to report in at 8 p.m.
“They will come in, get their trucks, go out to locations along highways that are strategic so that they'll be in place when the snow starts to come in,” INDOT spokesman Harry Maginity said.
But no matter where you live, emergency officials are asking you to please use caution.
“Be careful," Louisville Metro Emergency Services spokesman Mitchell Burmeister. "Give yourself some extra time if you're going to or from anywhere."
