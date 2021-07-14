LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With just weeks before the first day of school, many districts are racing the clock to hire enough teachers before students return. Experts say a teacher shortage is being experienced nationwide.
Potential teachers applied during a Jefferson County Public Schools job fair on Wednesday.
"We're really focused on instructional positions here," said Dr. Aimee Green-Webb, chief of human resources at JCPS. "That's anyone in the classroom and helping the teacher. We're looking to fill about 300 positions across the board, and that's kind of typical. Thankfully, that's been the same this year."
The search is on, both in large districts and smaller ones. Hardin County Schools is working to fill 150 jobs, including 50 teachers.
"This is not unusual," district spokesperson John Wright said. "We hire all summer, and usually, the first day of school and the first week of school, you'll still see new employees coming in ... We'll get there. We always do."
To help combat a national teaching shortage, Indiana University Southeast is offering a "Transition to Teaching" program. Lisa Hoffman, director of graduate students at IUS' School of Education, said the program puts people on the fast track to change careers in as little as two semesters.
"There will always be a lot of people interested in teaching and interested in working with children, but they may not know the best way to do that," Hoffman said.
Hoffman said the teacher shortage has been looming for "quite a while," and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing issues. While younger people are looking at different industries that might pay more, many veteran teachers are getting out, leaving just about every school district in the country with open jobs to fill.
"More baby boomers are retiring, and so there are just fewer teachers in the workforce," Hoffman said.
