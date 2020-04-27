LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana took the first step toward re-opening Monday as non-urgent health care services like optometrists, medical offices, chiropractors and physical therapists started up again.
The facilities must follow guidelines, like screening employees and patients for COVID-19 symptoms, practicing social distancing, making changes to the waiting rooms and frequent sanitizing.
“You have to wait until we let you in, because we’re checking your temperature as soon as you hit the door,” said Dr. Mark Lynn, who owns dozens of Visionworks locations. “We also ask ‘Have you had direct contact? Have you been out of the country?’... The questions you’re supposed to ask. And then we’re also sending every patient the preliminary questions that we normally ask and insurance information ... We’re sending that to them online the day before so they can fill it out, send it back, and we can just upload it into our system.”
Visionworks doctors are also using technology that can take a picture of a patient’s eye to avoid contact with the patient during the appointment. The service comes at no cost to the customer during this time.
The office is only scheduling two patient appointments per hour to keep patients separated.
“It’s sort of disappointing from my mind, because we’ve always been a lot busier," Lynn said. "But this is the first step to pushing the ball down hill, and hopefully we can keep rolling,” Lynn said.
Some elected surgeries started up again Monday across Kentuckiana.
Louisville’s cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery specialist, Dr. Jerry O’Daniel, said some cosmetic surgeons are sticking to consultations and follow-up appointments this week. He said he hasn’t seen patients for the last six weeks. His office saw 12 patients on Monday when the office would usually see about 60 in a a normal day.
O’Daniel said the office is practicing social distancing, and patients text the office when they arrive. The parking lot has become the waiting room.
He plans to ramp up surgery and botox starting next week.
Dr. Hal Rosenbaum, at First Urology in Jeffersonville, switched mostly to telemedicine during the pandemic.
“Most of the hospitals are starting to allow more surgeries, but they're trying to focus on out patient procedures ... things that aren't going to be in the hospital for multiple nights,” Rosenbaum said. “They're still worried about taxing the amount of PPE and ventilators that they have, so they're trying to have a slowly ramp up getting back. But there certainly is a lot more movement in hospitals in Indiana and Kentucky.”
Rosenbaum could only see about half as many patients as usual during the quarantine period, but he expects he'll see more each week as his surgeries ramp-up.
As for telemedicine, he suspects more patients will ask for virtual visits even after the COVID-19 crisis.
