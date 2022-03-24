LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana teachers are being taught new ways to reach their students.
Around 70 current and future educators stopped by Grace James Academy of Excellence on Thursday for Educator Exploration Day.
The school makes it a priority to scrap the things that aren't working for students and try teaching in non-traditional ways.
"They have seen educators that are absolutely making all of this come to life," said Melanie Page, assistant principal at Grace James Academy. "I've heard the word inspiration over and over again for many of the people that have joined us today. So, hopefully we are just inspiring people to not only stay in the field but also to join us."
The initiative is also meant to attract more people to the profession and help curb the teacher shortage.
