LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An American flag pinned to his back, Wayne Kottcamp spent Saturday walking around Waterfront Park with his family.
Hours after the Associated Press and other news outlets around the country called the 2020 presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden, Kottcamp said he "can see the light at the end of the tunnel."
Biden, the former vice president, was on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted.
"It's not over till it's over, but I am a very happy guy today," Kottcamp said.
Many people who spoke with WDRB News on Saturday said they went to Waterfront Park to get away from election talk, though political signs and flags were on display in the backs of vehicles.
Ashley Steifel, who was visiting from Michigan, has an agreement with her friends: no talking about politics together. She was on the fence about the election results.
"It's really frustrating as an American and talking about the United States of America; the only thing we are united in right now is anxiety,” Steifel said.
The one thing Steifel and her friends do agree on: U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris making history as the country's first woman to become vice president.
"I think that is amazing that a woman has rose to the second-highest office in the nation," Steifel said. "For women everywhere, that is a win — whether you agree with Kamala's policies are not."
Across the Ohio River in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the Carrico family was disappointed with the results. They favor voting for specific candidates instead of prioritizing party affiliation and backed President Donald Trump.
Trump has refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting. The president has pointed to delays in processing the vote in some states to allege with no evidence that there was fraud and to argue that his rival was trying to seize power. His team has filed lawsuits in several battleground states, some of which were immediately rebuffed by judges.
"I still don't give up on it, but I know that I love my country," said Walter Carrico, a veteran. "I served 20 years to be in this country, and I will continue to pray for it."
Regardless of party lines, people on both sides said Saturday that ending the COVID-19 pandemic was their top priority. They also said they hope mail-in voting is here to stay.
