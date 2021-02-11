LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow overnight left streets and vehicles in Kentucky and Indiana covered with snow and ice early Thursday.
As sleet and freezing rain began falling late Wednesday afternoon, extra crews were out in force in Kentuckiana to treat the roads. In Louisville about 200 crew members worked overnight to treat more than 100 roadways throughout the city. In Crescent Hill, about a half-inch of freezing rain fell, and Bardstown had about three-tenths to fourth-tenths of an inch.
The winter storm dumped significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet, snow and ice to Kentucky and Indiana. On Wednesday Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference to ask people not to drive unless absolutely necessary.
1 of 32
A buildup of ice coats a tree in a yard outside a home about five miles east of Elizabethtown and Boston, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area.
IMAGES | Snow, Sleet and Freezing Rain Leave Behind Winter Wonderland in Kentuckiana
1 of 32
A buildup of ice coats a tree in a yard outside a home about five miles east of Elizabethtown and Boston, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area.
Ice on a tree in a snow-covered yard in Pleasureville, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area.
Ice coats the branches of a tree in Fern Creek, Ky., in the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area overnight.
Ice coats the trees outside a home in Fern Creek, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021, after a ice storm moved through the area.
A frozen scene outside a deck in Taylorsville, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area overnight.
Ice coats a pine tree near the Muhammad Ali Louisville International Airport on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area overnight.
Pictured: icicles hang from a statue in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021.
Pictured: a tree in St. Matthews fell on a pickup truck during a winter storm on Feb. 10, 2021.
Pictured: ice coats a parking meter in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021.
Snow on top of ice on 4th Street in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021.
Aftermath of an ice storm in Clarkson, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area.
Icicles hang from a bird feeder on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through Kentuckiana overnight.
Pictured: ice coats a Dogwood tree on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area.
Ice coats the branches of a tree on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through Kentuckiana.
Pictured: ice from freezing rain that fell in Highview, Kentucky.
A tree coated with ice in Fairdale, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area.
A snow and ice-covered road in Glendale, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021.
Snow and ice cover a vehicle in Elizabethtown, Ky., on the morning of Feb. 11, 2021.
A solid sheet of ice coats this vehicle in Marysville, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021.
Snow and ice cover streets in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021.
Snow and ice cover the street in Bardstown, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021.
Icicles coat bushes outside a business in Bardstown, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021.
Icicles coat a bush in Bardstown, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area overnight.
An icy scene in Boston, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021.
Ice and snow in a Bullitt County yard on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area.
Ice on a tree in Bullitt County, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area overnight.
A tree covered in icicles outside a home in Mount Washington, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021.
A tree branch in Bardstown, Ky., snapped under the weight of ice during a winter storm overnight and fell on a car parked in the driveway.
Tree branches bend under the weight of ice in Bardstown, Ky., on Feb. 11, 2021.
Pictured: a parked car comes to the rest after sliding down a driveway covered with ice and snow after a winter storm moved through Kentuckiana.
Ice covers the branches of a tree in a yard Caneyville, Ky., in the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2021, after a winter storm moved through the area.
"We ask Kentuckians to be cautious of roadway conditions that will be hazardous in some areas," Beshear said. "Please stay off roadways unless necessary."
Although the freezing rain and snow tapered off in most of Kentuckiana by 5 a.m. Thursday the threat of power outages will continue throughout the day, with ice still coating many power lines that could still snap or be brought down by winds that are expected to gust up to 15 miles an hour.
Officials warn residents who do lose power to be careful when using alternate power sources, and keep the following guidelines in mind:
Alternate heat sources can pose a risk of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning if used incorrectly. Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and placed at least 20 feet away from windows.
Upon the event of a downed power line or power outage, contact your local utility company, which should be able to provide you with information on the expected duration of your outage. Stay away from downed power lines or broken utility lines.
In southern Indiana, roads were covered and slick early Thursday. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation told WDRB News about 100 trucks were out overnight treating and clearing roads. Crews were expected to continue the treatments through at least Thursday afternoon.