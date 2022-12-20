LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water companies in Louisville and southern Indiana are sharing tips to prevent your pipes from freezing, as temperatures drop later this week.
Officials at Louisville Water said they get calls every year about internal water lines freezing or bursting during the winter months.
The amount of cold air coming into a home and around water pipes can be limited, the company said in a news release. LWC suggests wrapping any exposed pipes with insulating material that can be purchased from a hardware store.
Covering outside vents in a crawl space can also help prevent pipes from freezing as temperatures plummet.
Officials also said homes with a slab foundation should keep their garage door closed, as "some water pipes are located under concrete floors in the garage."
The company suggests running a small, steady stream of water from a cold water faucet "in an area of the home where pipes are exposed or have frozen in the past." The water flow can help prevent it from freezing as well as open cabinet doors to allow heat to surround pipes.
Additionally, officials said it's important to locate your water shutoff valve, "regardless of the weather," so that in the event of a burst pipe, turning off the water can help minimize potential damage. Valves should also be tagged with a waterproof hanger or ribbon, which can be obtained through Louisville Water.
On the other side of the Ohio River, Indiana American Water is also urging customers to wrap their pipes.
"Failing to protect your plumbing from cold temperatures can be disruptive and very costly," Matt Prine, president of Indiana American Water, said in a news release. "When ice expands inside pipes, it creates tremendous pressure that can crack and burst them, leaving homeowners with a costly plumbing bill, and thousands of dollars in water damage."
Like LWC, Indiana American Water suggests customers search their home for any uninsulated pipes, particularly in unheated areas, and wrap them with foam insulation or electric heating tape. They also reiterated the importance of closing crawl space doors and vents. Another suggestion they shared is to consider wrapping your water heater in an insulation blanket. Though it isn't in danger of freezing, it can help lower heating bills.
Additionally, IAW officials said sealing cracks and holes in outside walls and foundations with caulking, "especially where cables or phone lines enter the house," to prevent cold air from getting to pipes.
If you're going out of town, water officials said it's important to set your thermostat at no lower than 55 degrees.
Customers are also asked to keep fire hydrants clear near their homes in case of emergency.
