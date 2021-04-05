LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentuckians 16 and older can now sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Sixteen and 17-year-olds can sign up to get the Pfizer vaccine.
People 18 and older can get either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
Those age limits were determined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
More than 1.4 million Kentuckians have gotten at least one dose.
The state has set up a new link on its website that points out where vaccines are currently available. To check the website, click here or here.
The state is still providing free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccination appointments. Click here for a list of participating transportation agencies, or call Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-598-2246.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.