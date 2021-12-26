LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The weather this weekend was nothing short of spectacular and people around Kentuckiana wasted no time enjoying it.
Temperatures Sunday hit around 65 degrees and 75 degrees on Saturday.
“It has just been so nice. We got blue skies a little bit of clouds yesterday,” said Galen Roquet who hung out at Louisville's skate park on Sunday. “No complaints. It’s perfect.”
His family was one of several spending the day at the park – many had never been there before.
Several of the skaters Sunday were trying out their new equipment which they got for Christmas.
“It's just been amazing. Extremely mild. We live on a family farm so we were able to do a lot of things outside with the animals,” said Prospect resident Anissa Brown who was visiting downtown with her family.
Across the river in Jeffersonville, people were dressed more for May than the end of December while vising local parks and restaurants.
“Usually during the winter we are extremely slow we're excited - it feels like summertime again, so it's nice,” said Parlour Pizza general manager Jeanette Hopkins.
Business was booming at Jeffersonville restaurants with outdoor seating, with restaurants like Parlour opening their garage doors, while other customers sat outside.
“We did almost as much yesterday as we did last Saturday and we were only open for a short amount of time, we had a limited menu but we have been absolutely swamped with weather so we love it, we're excited,” said Hopkins.
A year ago, Louisville had a dusting a snow making it appear to be a white Christmas for those who wanted one.
This year was very different and that was just fine with Roquet.
“I can appreciate a white Christmas but a green and warm sunny Christmas isn't too bad, either,” Roquet said.
Temperatures Monday are again expected to be in the upper 60s.
