LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Wednesday, Kentuckians needing help with unemployment insurance will be able to schedule face-to-face appointments at 13 state employment offices, which are set to reopen to the public on April 15.
Appointment slots for the initial two weeks -- from April 15 to April 30 -- will become available for reservation at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Kentucky Career Center's official website, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Then, starting April 19, claimants will be able to schedule appointments for May 3, and more time slots will be made available "each day thereafter," Beshear's office said.
Except for one-off instances, Kentucky has not provided in-person help with unemployment since the pandemic began. Beshear's administration has cited COVID-19 safety concerns in keeping offices closed and a staffing shortage after the administration of former Gov. Matt Bevin eliminated positions from the unemployment office.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet did not respond Tuesday when asked if the appointment scheduling for in-person help will work like the system for scheduling phone appointments. WDRB News reported last month that claimants have only a few seconds after midnight each evening to snag a time slot.
Here are the Kentucky Career Centers offices reopening April 15:
- Ashland (1844 Carter Ave. Ashland, KY 41042)
- Bowling Green (803 Chestnut St. Bowling Green, KY 42101)
- Covington (1324 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41011)
- Elizabethtown (233 Ring Road, Suite 100 Elizabethtown, KY 42701)
- Hazard (412 Roy Campbell Dr. Hazard, KY 41701)
- Hopkinsville (110 Riverfront Dr. Hopkinsville, KY 42240)
- Lexington (2624 Research Park Dr. Lexington, KY 40511)
- Louisville (600 W. Cedar St. Louisville, KY 40202)
- Morehead (1225 U.S. Hwy. 60 West, Suite 160 Morehead, KY 40351)
- Owensboro (3108 Fairview Drive Owensboro, KY 42303)
- Paducah (416 South 6th St. Paducah, KY 42001)
- Prestonsburg (686 North Lake Drive Prestonsburg, KY 41339)
- Somerset (410 East Mt. Vernon St. Somerset, KY 42501)
