LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With numerous complaints about long wait times on the phone, the state of Kentucky says help is on the way for those who are claiming unemployment.
John Stines, a self-employed realtor, said he has run into glitches on the state's page to file for unemployment and also got a message that's left him unsure if he can even get pandemic unemployment assistance.
"I'm not living on the streets or starving, which is good news. But I have bills just like anybody else," Stines said. "My business has pretty much ceased. And certainly when pandemic came on, it turned off completely, and I have to apply for benefits to cover my expenses at least."
Kentucky's Education and Workforce Development Cabinet said by the end of this week, there will be between 1,000 and 1,200 employees answering calls. Many are working remotely. That's up from just 12 people answering phone calls a few weeks ago.
The state said people should go online to register for unemployment benefits and check their accounts to avoid the long hold times on the phone. The state also said the first payment is automatic. The second one can be requested online.
Stines said he just got a letter from the state approving his pandemic unemployment assistance. He said it tells him the weekly amount he'll receive and also talks about 26 weeks of coverage.
The state of Indiana is seeing high call volumes for unemployment as well. Officials they are also urging people to file online versus calling.
