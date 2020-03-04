FRANKFORT, Ky (WDRB) -- If you are planning to get your REAL ID soon, be prepared and ready to pack your patience. Depending on the time of day, the wait time might be longer than you would like.
And it was put to the test Wednesday in Frankfort. The Harris' made a road trip from Louisville to get their REAL IDs.
"We got here, and we had about a 20-minute wait to get in," Deni Harris said.
The initial wait was to make sure the couple had the right documents.
"There were a couple of people in line who did not have the appropriate documentation and had to leave," Harris said.
After they got the thumbs up, the Harris' sat down and waited until their names were called. Minutes later, they were taken into another room where they handed over their information and had their picture taken.
"It was a very easy experience," Harris said.
Harris said the entire process for her and her husband took about 45 minutes.
The experience was much shorter for some others Wednesday, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Real ID Project Manager Sarah Jackson said the longest wait she has seen is about an hour and a half.
"They're far worse on Fridays and Mondays," Jackson said.
Jackson said wait times will likely improve as more offices open. So far, Kentuckians can get their REAL ID in six locations, including Frankfort, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Somerset, and Paducah (an office that just opened this week).
People keep asking, what about Louisville?
"Louisville is going to be sooner rather than later," Jackson said.
As you wait for an office to open near you, she recommends that you start getting your paperwork in order.
Click here for a list of documents you need to get your REAL ID.
