LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 has created another change to Kentucky's economy, as public pools remained closed on Memorial Day.
Shelly Adams, a Louisville mom, started a petition three weeks ago to get all pools in Kentucky to open.
"We have close to 20,000 signatures on it," she said Monday.
Adams says while she has written a proposal for her neighborhood pool, she hasn't sent it to the governor's office because she knows of a similar proposal that has been submitted.
"There's a way to safely social distance at a pool, 6 feet apart for the chairs, limiting the amount of people who can be in the pool to 33% capacity. There's a way to do it," she said.
However, on May 15, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state's stance on pools has not changed — and cannot change.
Especially with a warm holiday weekend, Adams said she worries that people will still get into the water — but at places that aren't monitored as closely as a pool.
"People are resorting to getting into open water just because there aren't pools open," she said.
She said on Sunday night, her teenage son came home and told her he had gone out with friends to swim in a creek at The Parklands at Beckley Creek Park.
"(They) were laughing and telling me about how strong the current was. I had no idea they were swimming here," she said.
"If the pool had been open, four of them would have been working there, and the other ones probably would've been up there swimming and they could do it at a safe social distance," she said.
Dozens of people were enjoying the holiday weekend at the creek, but Adams said she told her son he can't go back into the water.
On its website, The Parklands has details about guidelines and is encouraging social distancing. Park Rangers and LMPD also patrol the park, keeping an eye out for visitors not following the guidelines.
Aquatic centers with pools used only for training or exercise can open June 1 under guidelines, Beshear said.
"That's very different than a pool that has 100 kids in it that we know unfortunately aren't in that position to do social distancing the way we still need it," he said May 15.
Kentucky has not set a date yet for when public pools can reopen.
