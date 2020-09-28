LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you haven’t registered to vote or updated a name or address change, you’ve got only about one week left.
The deadline to register to vote or make an address or name change is 4 p.m. Oct. 5, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office said in a news release.
Voter registration cards can be dropped off:
- At any Jefferson County Clerk motor vehicle branch location drop box.
- At the Jefferson County Clerk’s Election Center drop box at the Edison Center, 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 301.
- Via mail, but it must be postmarked by Oct. 5.
To update your voter registration record or find the addresses of the motor vehicle branch locations, visit the clerks’ website or call 502-574-6100.
