LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians who want to vote in the state's primary election have less than a day left to get registered.
The deadline to register is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Voters have until June 15 to request an absentee ballot for the election.
To find out if you're registered to vote, update your information or to request an absentee ballot, click here.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams signed an executive order in March allowing the Commonwealth to move its primary elections from May 19 to June 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced counties to change how voters will be able to safely cast ballots in the primary.
The State Board of Elections has been pushing for online voter registration and absentee ballot requests. The board is also requiring all counties to reduce the number of in-person voting sites, with the expectation that there will be at least one poling place.
The Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville will serve as Jefferson County's only in-person voting location for those who don't want to mail in their ballots for the primary. The location will be set up for the county's 623 voting precincts. Election board officials, though, are still encouraging Kentuckians to vote by mail.
