LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentuckians head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a number of state-wide offices.
The governor's race tops a ballot that includes contested primaries for Attorney General and Secretary of State.
Governor Matt Bevin faces three GOP challengers, including state Rep. Robert Goforth. The leading Democrats running for governor are Attorney General Andy Beshear, ex-state auditor Adam Edelen and longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins. Beshear is the son of Kentucky's last Democratic governor. With low turnout expected across the state, the Democratic candidates for governor are counting on Louisville for an edge.
Polls are open across Kentucky from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Click here, to learn where to vote in your area and to view a sample ballot.
