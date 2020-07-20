LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Are you having a hard time getting a COVID-19 test? Or experiencing a delay in getting your test results? If so, you are not alone.
As COVID-19 cases spike, the demand for testing has grown.
"The fact that there is that demand is a good thing," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a Monday briefing on the spread of the virus in the state.
Bill Altman, a consultant to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, said the demand follows the reopening of the economy. People who have been out on the town and traveling want to get tested.
"For understandable reasons they want to get what I call peace of mind testing and it causes a lot of delay in people getting testing," Altman said.
Altman said people who are sick, or have been in contact with someone with the coronavirus, are the priority.
"It's not so much a question of not having enough testing capacity. It's a question of prioritizing who gets those tests, and frankly people being a little bit patient, which is a hard thing to do," he said.
Norton Healthcare said its main testing location went from seeing more than 400 people a day to now nearly 700 people a day.
"We're seeing folks now with this extended capacity fairly quickly," Sam Zuegen, with Norton Healthcare, said. "We are running into, though, that national backlog that we've seen in other parts of the country. Not necessarily to the extent, but we are seeing about a five to 10 window on return for results."
Kentucky state leaders said some delayed results are linked to tests sent to national labs.
"What we can't control are the national labs, and yes, they are getting very backed up because of the huge number of cases in places like Florida and Texas and the sunbelt," Beshear said.
The governor said Kentucky is doing what it can to cut down on testing delays.
"We are actively working, especially with our major cities where that demand is, to provide more testing," he said.
Kentucky's state website lists drive-through testing locations in each county, but there are more places to go. For instance, if you go to Louisville Metro Health's website, you will find multiple testing locations, as well as pop up testing sites. You can also check with your local doctor to see if they have tests available.
