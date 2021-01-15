LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians needing help receiving unemployment benefits can now go online and schedule an appointment for a phone call with someone from the state's Labor Cabinet.
Phone appointments will begin Feb. 1, according to the Kentucky Career Center's official website. To schedule an appointment, click here.
Appointments are scheduled 18 days out, so the appointment calendar will update daily. If you click on a day and nothing is available, you'll have to pick another day.
Gov. Andy Beshear said 16 people are handling these phone call appointments. Meanwhile, the state's unemployment office is not accepting in-person appointments in Frankfort, Kentucky.
