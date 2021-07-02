LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentuckians will become millionaires in the coming months, as long as they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
After Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky's first "Team KY Shot at a Million" winner on Friday, two more drawings are left.
The next drawing is planned for July 29 with the winner being announced the next day. The third and final drawing is scheduled for Aug. 26, with the winner being announced Aug. 27.
Younger Kentucky residents ages 12 to 17 are eligible to enter a drawing to receive scholarships to Kentucky public colleges, universities, technical or trade schools. The scholarships include tuition, room-and-board and books. Fifteen young people will be drawn to receive these scholarships.
Kentuckians that are already registered are eligible for either of the drawings. Those who aren't can still sign up here.
