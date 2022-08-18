LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education.
The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
The state will receive $14 million in funding from AmeriCorps.
"I want to thank AmeriCorps and the 24 other sponsor organizations for their support and hard work in helping us improve the lives of our Kentucky families and communities," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. "Team Kentucky is committed to building a better future for all of our people and this support shows us what we can accomplish when we work together."
Some funding will also go to the health departments, senior centers and hospice facilities.
State officials said the funding will help Kentuckians rebuild their lives after natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.
