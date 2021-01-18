LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's not old enough to vote for office-holders, but he is now holding office.
Seventeen-year-old Landin Stadnyk, from Scott County, Kentucky, has become the youngest elected official in the country. But, he's a bit of a political veteran.
He ran unopposed for a position on Scott County's Conservation District board in 2020. But in 2018, at age 15, he ran for the same position and ultimately lost.
"I talked with the chairman, a lot of the other members," Stadnyk said. "They told me they had a big learning curve too."
The teen has even more learning to do, because he plans to go to college while he serves his four-year term on the board.
Stadnyk said he hopes to focus on improving areas of farming, livestock and water quality in the county.
His advice to other young people is to create the world they want to live in.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.