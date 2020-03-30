LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Of all age groups, seniors are most at risk of developing severe symptoms or even dying from COVID-19. On Monday, the Kentucky AARP held a telephone town hall with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to make sure seniors are getting accurate information about the virus.
"We've gotta make sure that — especially for our seniors — that we reduce the number of contacts coming into contact with you," Beshear told the group.
Dr. Jon Klein of the University of Louisville School of Medicine also took part in the town hall, urging seniors not to fall for myths that say gargling with bleach or salt water can ward off the virus.
"Gargling is very dangerous and can be life-threatening," Klein warned. "Gargling with salt water is not protective."
Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned seniors about coronavirus scams, noting that the scam hotline and website has received more than 1,400 complaints thus far.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.