FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Residents of an additional Kentucky county will be able to apply for a special driver's license that will be needed next fall to board domestic airline flights.
Shelby County residents who have an existing driver's license, permit or personal identification may go to Transportation Cabinet headquarters in Frankfort to apply for a Voluntary Travel ID that will meet Real ID requirements, the cabinet said in a news release.
Current driver's licenses and ID cards and new standard cards will not be accepted to board domestic flights or access restricted federal buildings starting Oct. 1.
To apply for the Voluntary Travel ID, residents need proof of ID, proof of Social Security number and two recent proofs of residency. A list of acceptable documents is available online.
The Frankfort driver's license office will continue to accept applications from Franklin, Anderson, Owen, Henry and Scott counties, as well as Shelby County. The Shelby County circuit court clerk's office will continue to provide standard driver's licenses, permits and personal IDs that do not comply with Real ID requirements.
