FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general has announced two separate settlements totaling nearly $40 million that involve a drug company and a drug distributor.
Attorney General Andy Beshear said Wednesday his office has secured a $17 million settlement with Bayer Corp. over claims it misled women about risks associated with its birth control drugs, Yasmin and Yaz.
The settlement resolves a 2013 lawsuit. Bayer did not admit liability as part of the settlement.
Beshear says about $10 million of the settlement will be available for lawmakers to appropriate next year. The rest will go to the state's investigation costs and litigation fees.
At a news conference, Beshear blamed greed. "There's only one reason these companies make false claims about their products. That they put their profits over the lives and health of our people. I will always stand with Kentuckians over these big corporations."
Beshear's office has recovered $22.7 million in state and federal Medicaid dollars in a settlement with a pharmaceutical distributor over marketing and promotion of Suboxone -- used in treating opioid dependence.
To date, the Attorney General's office says Kentucky has given more than $35 million dollars in settlement money to the state's general fund.
