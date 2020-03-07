LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In response to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky, Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking Kentuckians to report any cases of price gouging.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state's first case of the coronavirus during a Friday news conference. The patient, who is from Harrison County, is at UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, and is being treated in isolation. Beshear has also issued a state of emergency, which activated the commonwealth's price-gouging laws.
“Our consumer protection hotline exists to ensure that Kentuckians are not harmed by predatory pricing,” Cameron said in a news release. “We will not tolerate businesses or individuals taking advantage of our citizens, and I encourage Kentuckians to immediately contact the hotline if they encounter suspected price gouging.”
During a news conference Saturday, Beshear said the threat to Kentuckiana is still low.
"Now is not the time to panic," he said. "We are prepared for this. We are going to get through this, and we are going to get through this together."
If you suspect price gouging, call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-432-9257. Any Kentuckians with questions about the coronavirus are asked to call 1-800-722-5725.
