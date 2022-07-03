LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general asked the state Supreme Court to reinstate an abortion ban after an appellate court denied his appeal.
In a news release Sunday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office said he's asking the Supreme Court to take action to reimplement the Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law, which took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last week to overturn Roe. V. Wade.
“We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law reinstated,” Cameron said in a news release. “There is no more important issue than protecting life, and we are urging the state’s highest court to consider our request for emergency relief.”
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry granted the temporary restraining order on Thursday to block the law. Attorneys for the two abortion clinics in Kentucky argued the state's constitution protects the right to an abortion. In defending the state law, Cameron’s legal team said no such constitutional right exists. Perry heard arguments from both sides in a Louisville courtroom Wednesday before issuing his order.
The trigger measure contains a narrow exception allowing a physician to perform a procedure necessary to prevent the death or permanent injury of a pregnant woman. It does not permit abortions in cases of rape or incest.
