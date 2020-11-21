LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron wants private schools to be back open on Monday.
Cameron filed another lawsuit against the governor's pandemic restrictions, joining Danville Christian Academy to stop the ban on in-person instruction at private schools.
The suit claims the restriction violates the First Amendment and Kentucky's Religious Freedom and Restoration Act.
"There's both a legal question here and definitely a political side to what the attorney general is doing," said U of L law professor Sam Marcosson. "The attorney general has made the decision, I think, that it is in his political interest to be seen as standing up to the governor and opposing these orders at virtually every turn."
The Kentucky Supreme Court already sided with Beshear's powers during a pandemic, but this federal suit is different as it raises questions on religious freedom.
"My own view is that those claims don't have substantial merit, but they are certainly legitimate claims," said Marcosson. "All the First Amendment requires is that religion be treated the same as similar non-religious activities. Here, all schools are treated the same under the governor's orders."
Cameron said in a statement, "If it's safe to gather in venues, shop in stores, and work in office environments, why is it unsafe for Kentucky schools to continue in-person operations while applying the same safety protocols?"
A statement from the governor's office says in part: "Many other governors across the country are taking similar actions to protect the health and lives of children and families. The attorney general should stop playing politics and instead help Kentuckians understand what it takes to defeat this virus."
"I think the governor can make a very strong case that these latest orders were necessary," Marcosson said.
