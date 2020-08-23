LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite reported rumors, Kentucky's attorney general said there will not be an announcement this week regarding his office's investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.
"There are rumors circulating about an announcement on Tuesday regarding our investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor. The investigation remains ongoing, and our office does not plan to make an announcement this week," Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a tweet Sunday evening.
Cameron added that his office will "continue to pursue the facts in this case through an independent and thorough investigation."
The announcement comes during BreonnaCon, a four-day event organized by the national social justice group Until Freedom, which moved its operations to Louisville in early August to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.
BreonnaCon, which kicked off on Saturday with volunteers passing out boxes of food to families in west Louisville, ends on Tuesday with what organizers say will be a "nonviolent direct action" march on the LMPD Training Academy off Taylor Boulevard.
Members of Until Freedom were also in Louisville in July when they hosted a demonstration on the lawn of Cameron's Louisville home.
