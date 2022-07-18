LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Monday he will continue to protect unborn lives.
He asked a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge to deny a request by Kentucky's two abortion facilities for a temporary injunction.
The injunction would extend a previous order preventing enforcement of abortion laws at the facilities.
Abortion providers claim the laws violate a state constitutional right to abortion.
Cameron said every day that these laws are prohibited from taking effect, abortions will continue and more unborn lives will be lost. That's why he's asking the court to reinstate the law as litigation continues.
