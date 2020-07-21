LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion to defend putting Marcy's Law on the November ballot.
Cameron filed the motion last week in Franklin Circuit Court, according to a news release from his office on Tuesday.
Marsy's Law is a constitutional amendment that would provide a "Bill of Rights" to crime victims in the state, ensuring that they are given due process and provided with specific rights, which include being notified of all court proceedings in their cases.
The Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers is challenging the process used to pass the law and its constitutionality, according to Cameron's office.
The proposed law passed the general assembly in March.
In 2018, 63% of Kentucky voters approved the law in a ballot measure, but the Kentucky Supreme Court deemed the question on the ballot too vague, and nullified voters' approval in a unanimous decision in summer 2019.
The bill's author then reintroduced the amendment in Frankfort in January. It passed the Kentucky senate in February, before being passed by a House committee in March.
