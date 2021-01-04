LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says there were 139 cases of human trafficking last year, and more than 700 cases since 2007.
Gov. Andy Beshear proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Kentucky in 2020.
Cameron says if you or someone you know is a victim, report it to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
Other resources include the National Organization for Victim Assistance at 1-800-TRY-NOVA. You can also chat with support services at www.humantraffickinghotline.org or by texting 233733.
The Human Trafficking Hotline lists the following as just a few red flags that someone may be a victim:
- Is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, or nervous/paranoid
- Has few or no personal possessions
- Is frequently monitored
- Claims of just visiting and inability to clarify where they are staying/address
- Lack of knowledge of whereabouts and/or do not know what city he/she is in
- Appear to have lost sense of time
- Shares scripted, confusing, or inconsistent stories
- Protects the person who may be hurting them or minimizes abuse
Click here for more information on how to spot human trafficking and other resources available in the state.
