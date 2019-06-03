LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Attorney General's office is warning businesses in the state about a phishing email that could disable infected computers.
According to a news release, several Kentucky businesses have reported receiving an email with the subject line "State Attorney's Office Complaint." It says the business has 10 days to file a rebuttal.
Attorney General Andy Beshear says it's a scam. If a victim clicks on a link, a virus is downloaded that disables the computer. The scammer can then steal personal or financial info or demand money to restore the computer.
The Attorney General's office says it has received more than 20 reports of the phony email this year from 11 counties in the state, including Jefferson County. So far, businesses have reported losses totaling more than $15,000.
Beshear's office offers these tips to help protect Kentuckians from these types of scams:
- Before responding or clicking links, call the government agency or business to authenticate an email or other communication.
- Pay close attention to the email address. Scammers use email addresses and domain names that mimic those of businesses and government agencies to scam victims.
- Warn employees to be suspicious of out-of-the-ordinary emails, especially if the emails request confidentiality or insist quick action.
- Be careful about details shared on company websites and social media accounts. Business descriptions, hierarchical information and out-of-office details are sources of information for hackers and scammers.
To report a scam to the Office of the Attorney General, call 888-432-9257 or click here to file a consumer complaint online.
