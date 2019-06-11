LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Air National Guard returned home after performing flyovers in France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The soldiers performed seven flyovers and helped drop nearly 1,000 U.S. and Allied paratroopers over hallowed ground.
The Kentucky Air Guard's 123rd Airlift Wing deployed two C-130 Hercules aircraft and more than 30 airmen to participate in the fly-bys and reenactments.
"Unfortunately, this is probably the last big anniversary in which we'll be able to give that tribute to remaining veterans," said Capt. Nicholas Reinke with the Kentucky Air National Guard. "And to be able to try and honor them and the sacrifices that they gave to this, it's really a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity."
The C-130's also flew in a 17-aircraft formation. They flew alongside the U.S. Air Force Reserve as well as aircraft from Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Romania.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.