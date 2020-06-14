LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local activism group hopes to start a conversation about police reform in Louisville.
Members of the Kentucky Alliance against Racist and Political Repression, which was founded by some of Louisville's most prominent civil right leaders, said the city can't be afraid of change.
"Do all police departments in America need to be shut down and reconstructed? Probably not. Are there some that do? Probably yes," alliance member K.A. Owens said during a Sunday news conference at the Carl Braden Memorial Center on West Broadway.
Organization members said Louisville leaders should consider defending, reforming, rebuilding and reconstructing the Louisville Metro Police Department to better fit the needs of the community.
Saturday's news conference comes amid weeks of protesting against police brutality and racial injustice in Louisville and around the country.
"Now it is clear more significant changes need to be made," the alliance said in a statement. "... We need to live up to all the energy being created by people young an old out here in streets all across the country. We don't want to let them down. Everything is on the table. Everything."
The group also celebrated the passage of Breonna's Law, which bans no-knock warrants in Louisville.
