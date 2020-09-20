LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression spoke Sunday about the settlement reached between Breonna Taylor's family and the city, saying that more than 100 days of protests helped move along the talks.
The group addressed, point-by-point, several changes and potential Louisville Metro Police policies shifts that came from the settlement.
K.A. Owens believes the city was better off when city employees lived in Jefferson County. One part of the agreement includes offering housing credits to officers who live and work in the same part of the county.
Owens said Kentucky Alliance is happy to see more dialogue about possible changes in police practices and other city programs following the shooting death of Taylor.
"We don't think the settlement would have been as significant and would not have included the police reforms," he said. "As far as the Kentucky Alliance opinion on reforms, we'll take any kind of incremental or major, significant changes that move the train down the track."
Kentucky Alliance also supports the move to continue investigating officers for misconduct or department violations — even after they retire or resign.
