LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana are each getting a piece of a $432 million settlement with Juul.
The litigation resolves more than 5,000 cases from about 10,000 plaintiffs in 32 states.
It's the result of an investigation showing Juul marketed its products to young people on purpose, even though e-cigs are illegal for kids.
According to a national survey last year, more than 2 million teens said they vape.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Kentucky will get $14 million. Attorney General Todd Rokita said Indiana will get $15.7 million.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.