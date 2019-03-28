LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana have two of the highest rates of child abuse in the country.
The Department of Health and Human Services released a report ranking Kentucky the worst state for child abuse. It says 22,000 kids in the state are victims.
That's about 22 out of every 1,000 children.
Indiana ranks third worst in the country with about 29,000 abuse cases reported. That about 19 out of every 1,000 children.
Both rates are double the national average.
