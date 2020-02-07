LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road crews in Kentucky and Indiana are getting ready for another busy night.
At midnight, crews for southern Indiana and for Jefferson, Bullitt and Oldham counties will report for duty. They'll be out throughout the overnight clearing and treating the roads.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews for Henry, Shelby and Trimble counties won't report until 4 a.m.
As always, officials advise drivers to give the truck drivers plenty of space.
