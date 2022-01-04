LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron continued his fight against the vaccine mandate issued by President Joe Biden, sending letters to federal agencies responsible with implementing the order.
Cameron joined attorneys general from several other states in filing a pair of lawsuits challenging the Biden administration's requirement of either vaccinations or weekly testing for private businesses with more than 100 employees, and for federal contractors.
The letter argues that federal agencies have overstepped their authority.
"The Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates are legally flawed, and as we continue to challenge the mandates in court, we’re pushing forward on all fronts by writing directly to the agencies to share our concerns and ask them to withdraw the mandates," Cameron said in a news release.
According to a news release, Cameron sent letters to the CMS Administrator, the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget and the Director of the Office of Head Start.
Cameron said, by law, it is an individual state decision whether to require vaccinations, not the federal government.
Cameron plans to submit comments to challenge the OSHA vaccine mandate before Jan. 19, according to a news release.
