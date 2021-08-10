LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Attorney General hinted at challenging Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order mandating masks in schools amid a COVID-19 surge with a tweet shared on Tuesday night.
Daniel Cameron's office received a copy of Beshear's executive order on Tuesday evening. Cameron said it is being actively reviewed.
We received a copy of the Governor’s order mandating masks for schools and childcare centers shortly before 5:00pm today and are actively reviewing it. (1/3)— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 11, 2021
"As Kentucky's chief law officer, our office must ensure that the rule of law is upheld during this pandemic," Cameron said. "This means protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts."
Cameron could challenge the order with a filing to Kentucky's Supreme Court.
