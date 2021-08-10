Daniel Cameron speaks during news confernece.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Attorney General hinted at challenging Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order mandating masks in schools amid a COVID-19 surge with a tweet shared on Tuesday night.

Daniel Cameron's office received a copy of Beshear's executive order on Tuesday evening. Cameron said it is being actively reviewed.

"As Kentucky's chief law officer, our office must ensure that the rule of law is upheld during this pandemic," Cameron said. "This means protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts."

Cameron could challenge the order with a filing to Kentucky's Supreme Court.

