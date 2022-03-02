LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday he's joining a nationwide investigation into TikTok.
In a news release Wednesday, Cameron's office said the investigation will look into the popular app's business of "providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults even though use is associated with physical and mental health harms."
“Whether online or on the streets, we are committed to protecting Kentucky children,” Cameron said in a news release. “This investigation is the latest action we’ve taken to promote online safety for Kentucky’s kids, and it is a necessary step to examine TikTok’s practices and better understand the potential harms and risks to children who use the platform.”
The investigation, Cameron's office said, will focus mainly on TikTok's strategies to boost engagement among young users, including a recent move of increasing the maximum duration of videos, leading to more time spent on the app.
Cameron joins an investigation already being co-led by attorneys general from California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.