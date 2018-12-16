LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he plans to fight a federal judge's ruling on the Affordable Care Act.
Friday, a Texas judge ruled the individual coverage mandate within the ACA is unconstitutional, and therefore the rest of the law cannot stand.
He did not move to block the law's operation.
Beshear says the ruling could cost more than a million Kentuckians their healthcare coverage, and could cost the state nearly $50 billion. Beshear is expected to announce his plans to fight the ruling Monday in Frankfort.
